Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Braedyn Crowley fires with five-goal haul as Maitland overpower Adamstown

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCORING SPREE: Maitland's Braedyn Crowley, pictured in action in 2020, was in unstoppable form against Adamstown in NPL NNSW on Tuesday night. Picture: Marina Neil

Braedyn Crowley produced a five-goal haul to lead Maitland to a 6-0 win over Adamstown in National Premier Leagues Northern NSW at Cooks Square Park on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.