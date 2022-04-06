Our PM's very good at pointing the finger

IT is my view that Scott Morrison is very adept at victim-blaming. The other night on 7.30, when Leigh Sales put to him the allegations of lying, bullying and being a "horrible, horrible person" made by a growing list of current and former political colleagues and at least one world leader, Morrison simply responded that this was all just expressions of disappointment by people who didn't achieve the outcomes they desired. Classic victim-blaming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.