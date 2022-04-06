Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Prime Minister Scott Morrison very good at pointing the finger

By Letters to the Editor
April 6 2022 - 6:30pm
Our PM's very good at pointing the finger

IT is my view that Scott Morrison is very adept at victim-blaming. The other night on 7.30, when Leigh Sales put to him the allegations of lying, bullying and being a "horrible, horrible person" made by a growing list of current and former political colleagues and at least one world leader, Morrison simply responded that this was all just expressions of disappointment by people who didn't achieve the outcomes they desired. Classic victim-blaming.

