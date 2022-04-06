Newcastle Herald
Federal Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon calls on NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole to prioritise Stockton Beach erosion

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
April 6 2022 - 9:00am
ERODED: Stockton Beach was smashed once again in heavy swells on the weekend. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Federal Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon says she has written to the Deputy Premier urging him to apply for Commonwealth funding and make Stockton Beach erosion a "priority project" for the NSW government.

