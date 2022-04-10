Celebrating your pet's life Advertising Feature

SENSITIVE TIME: Diane and Mark Couch from Newcastle and Hunter Pet Crematorium use their years of expertise to help clients deal with a very challenging time with care and professionalism.

Humans form unique relationships with pets that can last a lifetime and when a pet passes it is natural that people want to farewell them in a caring and meaningful way.

Newcastle and Hunter Pet Crematorium is a long-standing family owned and operated business that has been looking after the pets of this region, and their owners, for nearly 40 years.



The business was established in 1985 by the Smith family, and purchased in 2005 by Mark and Diane Couch.



"The Smith family brought cremation services to Newcastle as there were not any options of this kind at the time," Diane said.



"They made it possible for clients to choose cremation instead of disposal and/or burial.



"It built up slowly over the years as people became aware of the option and felt more and more comfortable with the new way of celebrating and respecting the life of their pet."



Newcastle and Hunter Pet Crematorium's customers range from the public to vet clinics within the region.



"We offer individual pet crematorium services and grief counselling at our facility at Bob's Farm, which also includes a chapel room where clients are able to say their goodbyes to their loved ones, in privacy," Diane said.

Over the years Mark and Diane have discovered that clients make connections with all sorts of pets, not just cats and dogs, and that the bonds are very strong.



"We have been told on many occasions that a client is more upset in losing the pet than they were a family member," Diane said.



"The pet has never betrayed them, they have always been loyal and loving.



"We understand that it is all about the relationship the client has with the pet and what else is going on in their life at the same time.



"It could be connected to compounding grief, where a client may have lost their mother or child and the dog or cat or rabbit etc may be their last connection to their loved one.

"Our philosophy is we can do anything and we try to cater to their needs as best as we can so their last memory is a soft and peaceful one."

Clients at Newcastle and Hunter Pet Crematorium can expect a speedy, professional service with years of expertise to guide them with decisions on how to gain closure with their pet while celebrating their life.



"Pets are usually returned within three working days if all arrangements are completed and that's what the client wants," Diane said.



"This is sometimes not necessary if clients need a little time to think, and we encourage our clients not to rush. Getting it right really does help with the healing process and helps them on their journey to accepting their loss."



Some clients prefer not to have their pet returned.



"When they choose this option we scatter their loved one's ashes on our property at Bobs Farm," Diane said.



"Some clients go out to Nelson bay for the day and drive past our property as a sense of connection, knowing where their loved one is laid to rest."

Over the years Diane said they have cremated an amazing array of pets.

"Alpacas, turtles, green tree frogs, pigs, goats, chickens, snakes, rabbits, ferrets, rats, mice, guinea pigs, birds - it is amazing the relationships people form with their pets," Diane said.

Often the relationships owners have with their pets is reciprocated with Diane and Mark.

"We have had clients return to us over and over again," Diane said. "We receive flowers, cards and gifts from clients as tokens of appreciation for what we have helped them through. It is their way of saying thank you, which I find beautiful."



Newcastle and Hunter Pet Crematorium is located at 462 Marsh Road, Bobs Farm.

