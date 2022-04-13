Focus on Pension services Advertising Feature

We manage every aspect of applying for the Age Pension from application to approval so that clients dont have to deal with Centrelink themselves. - Sharon Osborn, owner, Focus Retirement Services

HUMAN TOUCH: Focus Retirement Services provides a personal face-to-face service to assist with the process of applying for the Age Pension.

Applying for the Aged Pension can be a challenging experience for many older Australians.

Much of the application process is conducted online or over the phone and is complex and frustrating.



Many seniors complain of long phone wait times with CentreLink and difficulties around claiming issues that can lead to long delays in accessing entitlements.

Many simply give up out of frustration.

Sharon Osborn has spent over 35 years in financial services with the last 20 years in superannuation specialising in pre- and post-retirement.

Her business, Focus Retirement Services, provides personal face-to-face help with the process of applying for the Age Pension and has assisted hundreds of people to navigate the process.



"We manage every aspect of applying for the Age Pension from application to approval so that clients don't have to deal with Centrelink themselves," Sharon said. "We ensure that Centrelink has everything they need to assess your pension application correctly so there are no delays in clients obtaining their benefits."

Sharon understands the difficulties people can encounter applying for the Age Pension.



"Applying for the Age Pension is a big life stage event, and people should be able to obtain the assistance they deserve," Sharon said. "Whilst still working in superannuation, I was having more clients requesting assistance in applying for the Age Pension as they were being directed to apply online and they were finding this very difficult and extremely stressful.



"I fundamentally believe in providing personal service and not directing clients to websites or contacting call centres."



This emphasis on face to face assistance is what makes Focus Retirement Services unique.

"We are not a financial planner, our focus is ensuring clients receive personal service that is so lacking these days," she said. "We deliver that at every stage in order to achieve the best outcome for each individual."



Focus Retirement Services is located at 28b Harrison Street, Cardiff.

