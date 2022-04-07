Newcastle Herald
Manly finish 30-6 winners as injuries cruel Newcastle on a wet night at McDonald Jones Stadium

By Max McKinney
Updated April 7 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
NEWCASTLE fought on after suffering multiple injuries but two tries in the first half set up Manly's 30-6 victory on a wet night at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

