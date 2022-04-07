Newcastle Herald
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley calls on NSW government to use sand dredged from Swansea Channel to replenish Redhead Beach

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
April 7 2022 - 7:30pm
ROCKY: Redhead Beach was heavily battered over the weekend, stripping a large amount of sand from the shore. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Swansea MP Yasmin Catley has written to the Transport Minister with a proposal to "solve two problems at once" by using sand dredged from Swansea Channel to replenish the heavily eroded Redhead Beach.

