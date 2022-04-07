FORMER St Pius X College teacher Edward Smith Hall, better known as Ted Hall, has continued to deny historical offences against high school boys, including offences for which he has previously been convicted.
A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.
