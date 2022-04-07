Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

16-year-old charged after Newcastle police chase through Stockton and Fern Bay reaching up to 160km/h

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 7 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen charged after police chase reaches up to 140km/h

Police have laid charges on a 16-year-old after a pursuit reaching up to 140km/h involving two allegedly stolen cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.