PUSHING THE ENVELOPE: The team from Asset Training pride themselves on leading the way in their industry and pushing for innovative and class leading solutions.

Asset Training is an industry leader that likes to push the boundaries.



The company is a finalist in the Best WHS Training Program at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards for its Australian first, online drain cleaning refresher course.

Business Development Manager, Trainer & Assessor Chris McCarthy said the team's diversity, varied experiences and backgrounds had positioned Asset Training for success.



"Our primary focus is to deliver safety training to the industrial services and wastewater management industry," Mr McCarthy said.

"We are at the forefront of safety training in our industry through our development and implementation of digitally accessible solutions.

"Our customer base is very diverse and varied.

"We provide training to Sole Trader Plumbers right through to Government Water Authorities and Councils.

"Obviously with this varied range of clientele comes a requirement to deliver varied training solutions.

"We have a fit for purpose training facility in Broadmeadow where we run public courses, but also provide onsite training anywhere in Australia depending on the clients' needs."

Mr McCarthy believes the Hunter Safety Awards represent the safety innovators and leaders for our region and recognition would benefit the business and team in varied ways.

"Being a part of that shows that Asset Training as a business is committed to leading the way in our industry and pushing for innovative and class leading solutions," he said.

"The team as a whole pushed the boundaries, took risks and developed a first of its kind in Australia, so winning this award would be kudos for the team and the icing on the cake."



Asset Training is a subsidiary of Aqua Assets Pty Ltd and has been a registered training organisation (RTO) since 2006.



"Aqua Assets identified the need for industry to access specific and quality safety training and decided to start their own Registered Training Organisation not only to service their workforce but to provide training solutions to the wider industry," Mr McCarthy explained.



"Since this registration, the expert team at Asset Training has provided market leading safety training to over 9000 students across Australia."



With new units of competency being released for its industry Mr McCarthy hopes Asset Training can continue to push the envelope and innovate.



"It all starts with a chat," Mr McCarthy said.



"Our team has the knowledge, experience and willingness to help our clients to understand their training needs and help to provide solutions to these needs.