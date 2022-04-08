Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Surfing: Merewether's Ryan Callinan takes a simplified approach for Bells, Margaret River

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 8 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RYAN Callinan hasn't crunched the numbers, but the Merewether product knows the equation is pretty simple if he wants to remain on the championship tour for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.