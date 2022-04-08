Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Golf: Newcastle's Blake Windred moves up Australasian Tour rankings after National PGA Championship

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 8 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Windred

NEWCASTLE golfer Blake Windred has jumped into second place on the Australasian Tour Order Of Merit after finishing joint runner-up at the National PGA Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.