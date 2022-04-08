NEWCASTLE Knights pair Romy Teitzel and Emma Manzelmann have been selected in an extended Queensland Maroons squad announced this week.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.