Wests Leagues Balance out to shoot down Souths Lions in Newcastle netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 8 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
Wests Leagues Balance will still not have key player Maddie Taylor when they take on minor premiers Souths in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday but coach Tracey Baggs has taken confidence from the opening-round performances of her other shooters.

