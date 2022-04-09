Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Muswellbrook councils participate in new NSW Smart Sensing Network

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 9 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clearing the air: The NSW Smart Sensing Network is $2.4 million air quality monitoring research and development program.

Hunter Region councils are participating in a new program that will utilise digital technologies to build an 'intelligence network' of air quality issues in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.