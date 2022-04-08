Newcastle Herald
What's on in Newcastle: Sunday Sauce music gig brings four unique acts - Regikay, Ena Malibu, Meraki Mae and The Emerald Ruby to Newcastle stage

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
April 8 2022 - 10:30pm
Regikay a six-piece neo soul/reggae band led by Regina Kamanda, will perform at The Base in Newcastle West on Sunday, April 10. Picture: Regikay / @regikay_music

Great Southern Nights - the state-backed initiative that stages thousands of musicians across the regions between March and April - arrives in Newcastle Sunday with four diverse songwriters staging a "once-in-a-lifetime lineup" at The Base in Newcastle West.

