Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus
Watch

NSW records 17,597 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on April 9, 2022

Fleur Connick
By Fleur Connick
Updated April 8 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW has recorded 17,597 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm.

Picture: File
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleur Connick

Fleur Connick

Journalist

Cadet journalist for ACM. Passionate about telling stories and the power of good quality journalism. Currently employed as an Audience Engagement Producer, working as part of the national editorial team for ACM. This involves helping newsrooms across the country with their digital content, google news showcase, social media, newsletters, daily bulletins, and more!

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.