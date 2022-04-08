Newcastle Herald
Bureau of Meteorology issues moderate flood warning for Wollombi Brook at Bulga

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
April 8 2022
Moderate flood warning issued for Bulga

A flood warning has been issued for Bulga on Saturday, with minor flooding already occurring and moderate levels possible.

