Maitland fly high to overcome Black Diamond Cup rivals Singleton

MAITLAND Saints have opened their 2022 campaign in emphatic fashion by easily accounting for Hunter rivals Singleton in round two of the men's Black Diamond Cup.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.