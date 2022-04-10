Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League: Wests strike late to overcome University for first win of 2022 season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Mudford

It was a case of better late than never as Wests beat University 4-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Central on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.