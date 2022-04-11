Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby League: Novocastrian Yasmin Meakes soaks up 'surreal' NRLW premiership with Sydney Roosters

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 11 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATIONS: Yasmin Meakes. Picture: Bryden Sharp

It was an NRLW season that almost didn't happen, it was a finals series the Sydney Roosters almost missed and it was a career highlight Yasmin Meakes almost can't believe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.