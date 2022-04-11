Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and Hunter bus strikes: Transport Workers Union NSW branch secretary Richard Olsen demands better breaks, working conditions and training from state government

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 11 2022 - 6:38am, first published 5:00am
LACK OF ACTION: Transport Workers Union NSW branch secretary Richard Olsen has demanded better conditions for bus drivers. Photo: Sylvia Liber, file.

BUS DRIVERS have demanded appropriate breaks, better working conditions and training to diffuse violent situations as part of a 24-hour strike across Newcastle and the Hunter.

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald

