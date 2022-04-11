LIBERAL candidate for Paterson, Brooke Vitnell, has vowed a Coalition government "won't be reducing emissions at the expense of businesses and jobs in our regions".
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
