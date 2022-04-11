Newcastle Herald
Australia Votes 2022: Resources Minister Keith Pitt hits the Hunter with Coalition candidates, vowing to protect coal and coal jobs

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
April 11 2022 - 6:00pm
BIG NUMBERS: Nationals candidate James Thomson with Resources Minister Keith Pitt at Rixs Creek yesterday. Mr Pitt says only the Coalition can protect Australia's $425-billion resources industry. Picture: National Party

LIBERAL candidate for Paterson, Brooke Vitnell, has vowed a Coalition government "won't be reducing emissions at the expense of businesses and jobs in our regions".

