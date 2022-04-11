Newcastle Herald
Hunter Region peak union body Hunter Workers says ACTU Missing in Action: Secure Work report shows Morrison government's attacks on workers

By Ian Kirkwood
April 11 2022 - 8:30pm
SPREADING THE WORD: Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears at an insecure work rally at Cessnock in February. Picture: Peter Lorimer

CASUAL workers earned about $350 a week less than their permanent or part-time working counterparts, according to a new ACTU report, Missing in Action on Secure Jobs.

