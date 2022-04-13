Locals comforting locals

FUNCTIONAL FACILITIES: David Lloyd Funerals offer services in their beautiful and functional funeral home. Alternative locations are also supported. Photo: Supplied.

David Lloyd Funerals is a well established and integral part of the Newcastle community, providing funeral services to the Newcastle and Central Coast regions since 1885.

Started by David Lloyd, a cabinet maker and mayor of Merewether, the business was soon in the hands of his son, David Lewis Lloyd.

With family and community etched into the heart of the company, and a rich historical background, David Lloyd Funerals continues to provide the highest level of service and care to Newcastle families.

The funeral home has evolved with the community as attitudes towards end of life celebrations have changed.

Their dedicated funeral directors offer families the opportunity to personalise every aspect of their loved ones' send-off, with options to keep things traditional or stray as far from tradition as desired.

They believe the most important factor is that the funeral 'reflects the life that was lived and how that life mattered to others'.

"David Lloyd Funerals is unique in the little touches, the more personal approach. We still carry the traditions of the original owners, but we have also embraced technology and different ideas in moving with the requirements of all families in today's society," said funeral director Jenni Bowen.

Their guide to personalising a funeral includes a range of creative suggestions, such as considering the time of day and type of venue that would best represent the dearly departed and the life they lived.

Opting for an evening service by candlelight, followed by a cocktail party, could potentially represent a loved one in an authentic way that those left behind can relate to on a more intimate level.

David Lloyd Funerals has compiled a 'Book of Ideas'. Here, some of their standout services have gained a spot reserved for creativity.

ABSOLUTE DEVOTION: David Lloyd Funerals have been providing genuine care to the Newcastle and Central Coast communities since 1885. Photo: Supplied.

With the view to inspire other families in the difficult process of planning a funeral, they've included services with unique elements. Such as the hearse that was driven by Elvis, in celebration of a mother with a love for Elvis and his music.

David Lloyd Funerals have embraced modern technology to compete with COVID-19 measures, that have plagued the industry from the beginning of the pandemic.

"Primarily thanks to COVID-19, technology took a giant leap forward, with livestreaming to allow people to view a funeral from the comfort of their loungeroom or office in any part of the world, if they are unable to attend in person," Mrs Bowen said.

"Also, the introduction of more personalised coffins and moving away from the traditional dark timber coffin, is a new trend we are seeing. There are so many different options for people to choose, from pink glitter to their favourite football club theme, it can really help personalise the service.

"The majority of people now choose to run a slide show of memories, this once again helps to make things more about the deceased rather than focusing on the actual death," Mrs Bowen said.

Most importantly, the funeral directors at David Lloyd funerals are customer centric.

"We all have empathy and compassion, and strive for excellence in customer service," Mrs Bowen said. "And a willingness to go beyond for our families. Our families need to trust us so we need to be authentic."