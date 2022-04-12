Newcastle Herald
Swansea, Caves Beach arrests linked to Strike Force Alaine Lake Macquarie dark web drug syndicate investigation

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 12 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:16pm
Lake Macquarie arrests in $1.6m dark web drug syndicate investigation

THREE people will face court after Lake Macquarie arrests police say stem from investigations into a criminal syndicate accused of supplying drugs online through the dark web.

