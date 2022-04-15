HAS teams shining bright Advertising Feature

Going for gold: Hunter Academy of Sport athlete Hallie Boucher won gold in the Under 19s female cycling held during the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games at Wagga Wagga from April 8 to 10. Picture: Supplied.

CLOSE to 200 athletes, coaches and managers from the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) arrived in Wagga Wagga on April 8 to compete amongst some of the state's finest young athletes at the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games.

Hosted by the Southern Sports Academy, the event was held across various venues throughout Wagga Wagga from April 8 to 10.



The event ran for the first of three years in Wagga Wagga, previously hosted by HAS in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

More than 1,300 athletes and their families travelled from 11 regional Academies throughout NSW to compete in the tournament.



Hunter Academy of Sport had major success over the weekend, with all squads showing a high level of talent and skill against strong opposition.



See their results below:



- Basketball U16 & U14 Boys & Girls: A tough competition in both tournaments saw the athletes show exceptional skill and perseverance throughout the three days of competition with a great all round effort.

- Cycling: Cyclists juggled between road racing on Saturday and track racing on Sunday with Hayley Dell taking home the gold medal in U17 female and Hallie Boucher winning gold in U19 female.

- Golf: Golfers faced fierce competition at Junee Golf Club and Wagga Wagga Country Club. Golfer Amy Squires was the girls scratch runner-up.



- Hockey: The UAA HAS girls squad placed fourth overall, while the UAA HAS boys won the Boys Academy Games tournament in a very close penalty shoot-out grand final.

- Indoor Volleyball: It was the first year the sport was held at the Academy games, with HAS finishing equal third in senior boys, second in senior girls, third in junior boys and fourth in junior girls.



- Netball and Umpires: Divisions one and two Greater Bank HAS netballers played hard and strong throughout the competition. Both teams had notable wins against their counterparts, with Mia Marshall named MVP for division one and Acacia Elers for division two. HAS umpires Bethany Knight and Mackenzie Winn were awarded National C badges, and Ellie Taylor earned her National B badge.



- Triathlon: HAS had the following podium finishes: Madeline Platt- 2nd female youth, Jazmine O'Brien - 2nd female junior, Oliver Schumaker - 3rd male junior, Grady Platt, Jazmine O'Brien, Rohan Barnes, Madeline Platt - 1st relay teams.

The 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games is supported by Your local club, the NSW Government, Wagga Wagga City Council, Achieve Physiotherapy, Southern Cross Austereo, Regional Academies of Sport and the Southern Sports Academy.