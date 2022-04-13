Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

City of Newcastle's Autumn Alive program providing a 'vibrant' boost for businesses in their COVID recovery

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
April 13 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the top: Timberlina will be hosting drag nights in Newcastle Library throughout Autumn Alive. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

IF YOU have every wanted to experience a drag show in Newcastle library, alfresco dining in Civic Park or an open-air cinema alongside the museum then you are in luck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.