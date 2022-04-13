Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Belmont Local Court: Mathew and Nicole Crawford refused bail accused of supplying drugs on the dark web, a third man will appear in court next week

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 13 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CYBER CRIME: Cybercrime Squad Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja at Belmont Police Station. Photo: Madeline Link

A HUSBAND and wife accused of using the dark web to facilitate the purchase of illegal drugs and launder money have been refused bail in Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.