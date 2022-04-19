Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber • Have A Say

POWER AND THE PASSION: Transition to renewable energy must consider generations of Newcastle families rely on Hunter Valley coal industry

Donna Page
Gabriel Fowler
By Donna Page, and Gabriel Fowler
April 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN OUR BLOOD: Ron Peters, of Weston, said growing up in Cessnock there was "nothing else to do" but work in coal mines. The 90-year-old said mines were part of the region's identity. Picture: Johnathan Carroll

IT was 1950 and Ron Peters was a newly minted trapper whose job it was to open the mine doors for the pit ponies hauling heavy skips and timber roof supports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.