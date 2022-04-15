International airport closer to reality

THE push for a Newcastle International Airport goes back as far as the 1980s, when the business chamber of the day formed a committee to promote the idea. Then, in the late 1990s, Liberal Paterson MP Bob Baldwin pushed a plan by construction company Abigroup and Maitland businessman Hilton Grugeon for an international airport on Kooragang Island. The Kooragang backers believed more was needed to promote international travel in and out of the Hunter; hence the $4.3 billion proposal, connected to Sydney by a very fast train link.