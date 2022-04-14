Jets Youth recruit bolsters busy Weston Bears squad

Newcastle Herald
NNSW NPL: Newcastle Jets Youth recruit Matthew Buettner bolsters busy Weston Bears squad

By Josh Callinan
Updated April 14 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:30am
WESTON assistant coach Anthony Richards says the Bears will be close to full strength when they welcome new recruit Matthew Buettner for Friday's catch-up clash with visiting Lambton.

