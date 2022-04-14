Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Souths host Wyong in Good Friday clash at Townson Oval

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
April 14 2022 - 8:00pm
Lions keen to roar again on Good Friday

South Newcastle coach Andrew Ryan wants to carry momentum from last weekend's season-opening win into their Good Friday clash with Wyong at Townson Oval.

