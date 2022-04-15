BURIED from last Sunday in election reporting, it took me until Tuesday to realise that another of my favourite rock'n'rollers, Chris Bailey, frontman for Australian band The Saints, had shuffled off his mortal coil a week ago today at the age of 65.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.