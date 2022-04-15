Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A tribute to Chris Bailey, the shambolically brilliant singer of The Saints, who died last weekend aged 65

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
April 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BURIED from last Sunday in election reporting, it took me until Tuesday to realise that another of my favourite rock'n'rollers, Chris Bailey, frontman for Australian band The Saints, had shuffled off his mortal coil a week ago today at the age of 65.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.