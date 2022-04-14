Newcastle Herald
Surfing: Merewether's run at Bells over - Jackson Baker, Morgan Cibilic eliminated in round of 16

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated April 15 2022 - 12:21am, first published April 14 2022 - 11:58pm
OUT: Jackson Baker at Surfest in Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Merewether's run at Bells in 2022 has come to an end with Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic both eliminated in the round of 16.

