Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Northern NSW NPL: Kale Bradbery brace sees Lambton Jaffas sink Weston Bears late on Good Friday

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 15 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE: Lambton's Kale Bradbery (right) scored two late goals as the Jaffas beat hosts Weston 2-0 on Friday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

LAMBTON'S Kale Bradbery struck twice late as the Jaffas defeated the Bears 2-0 at Weston on Good Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.