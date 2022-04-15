NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees hopes injured stable star Mugatoo can recapture old form when returning to the races and feels the gelding still has enough time to shine again.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.