Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter teen named Surf Life Saving NSW Junior Lifesaver of the Year

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
April 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stars: Briella Gyler-Dial and Jayden Matthews are NSW Junior Lifesavers Of The Year.

HUNTER student Briella Gyler-Dial hopes to use her new title of Surf Life Saving NSW Junior Lifesaver of the Year to inspire her peers to contribute to their communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.