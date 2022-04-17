Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lake Macquarie Community Strategic Plan: CEO Morven Cameron predicts seismic economic shift in the next decade, as council plans to spend $130m

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING AHEAD: Lake Macquarie City Council chief executive officer Morven Cameron reveals there are big changes ahead. Photo: Marina Neil

NEXT GENERATION thinking is designed to put Lake Macquarie City Council on the front foot as it plans ahead to 2032.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.