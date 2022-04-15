Maskless as campaign ignores COVID

INTERNATIONAL comparisons show Australia's coronavirus position globally has worsened substantially, with more than 1.49 million of an overall 5.2 million cases coming in the past 28 days, the seventh highest officially reported numbers in the world during the period.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
