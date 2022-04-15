Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

TOOHEY'S NEWS: Anthony Milford saga proves Newcastle Knights lack head office influence

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
Updated April 15 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Milford's drawn out contract registration saga this week only goes to prove something most people already knew about the Newcastle Knights.

Anthony Milford
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.