Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Athletics: Newcastle's Torrie Lewis into Stawell Gift semis after heat win from scratch

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 17 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PACE: Torrie Lewis in Newcastle in May, 2019. Picture: Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE athlete Torrie Lewis has qualified for the Stawell Gift finals in 2022 after winning her preliminary race from scratch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.