Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Racing: Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle continues purple patch of form in best-ever season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 18 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle continues purple patch of form

NEWCASTLE trainer Nathan Doyle continued his best-ever season and recent purple patch when Cafe Royal made it back-to-back metropolitan wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.