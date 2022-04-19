Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Athletics: Newcastle wheelchair racer Christie Dawes sidelined with COVID-19 at Boston Marathon

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 19 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAUSE: Christie Dawes. Picture: Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes was unable to compete at the Boston Marathon on Tuesday (AEST) because of COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.