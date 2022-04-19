Newcastle Herald
Pat Conroy defends Labor climate reduction policy from Senator Matt Canavan's Coalition attack

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 19 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 7:00pm
COAL IN COALITION: National Party senator and former resources minister Matt Canavan, at the Port of Newcastle yesterday with Liberal Party Paterson candidate Brooke Vitnell and James Thomson, Nationals candidate for Hunter.

HIGH-PROFILE National Party Senator Matt Canavan and Labor assistant climate change spokesperson Pat Conroy clashed heavily yesterday over the impact of emissions reduction policies on the Hunter coal industry.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

