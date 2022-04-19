Newcastle Herald
A-League Men: Newcastle Jets visit Western Sydney Wanderers with finals hopes on the line

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 19 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
NEWCASTLE Jets skipper Matt Jurman and key midfielder Angus Thurgate are both due to return from suspension in a timely boost for the squad ahead of Wednesday night's crucial clash with Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium.

