Hockey: Commonwealth Games audition awaits for Kookaburras rookie Ky Willott

April 20 2022 - 9:00am
Ky Willott

BIRMINGHAM beckons for Kookaburras rookie Ky Willott with the Newcastle hockey player preparing to use his pending international debut as an audition for the Commonwealth Games.

