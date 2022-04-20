Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle golfer Jye Pickin tackles back-to-back tournaments in WA before next US campaign

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEE TIME: Newcastle golfer Jye Pickin is set to play both the WA PGA and WA Open this month. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

JYE Pickin will add back-to-back tournaments in Western Australia to one of his "best summer periods" ahead of another US campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.