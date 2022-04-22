Being involved in the Hunter Safety Awards is a great way to have those in our team recognised for their hard work and efforts to keeping our business and others safe.- Sam Herd, Aqua Assets, Finalist Young WHS Leader of the Year
When it comes to work, Aqua Assets Protection Officer Sam Herd's responsibilities are varied.
Nominated as a finalist in the Young WHS Leader of the Year category at this year's Hunter Safety Awards, Mr Herd splits his time and expertise across Aqua Assets and it's subsidiary company, Asset Training.
"Aqua Assets provides a large range of industrial maintenance services and waste water management services for Utility, Manufacturing, Petro-Chemical, Construction, Mining, Engineering, Government Agencies, Trades, Transport and many other types of commercial businesses," Mr Herd said.
"We offer services such as CCTV Pipeline inspections, High Pressure Water Blasting/Demolition, Non-Destructive Digging (NDD), Vacuum Loading, Drain Cleaning and Pipeline Repairs. I utilise my Certificate IV in WHS knowledge to assist in managing the safety of workers across all Aqua Asset's contracts and day to day work practices."
Aqua Assets also has a Registered Training Organisation (RTO), Asset Training with whom Mr Herd, a former structural engineer with Qantas/Jetstar, also works.
"I have also completed a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment and deliver a wide variety of high risk work training and safety training to external clients and internal staff," he explains.
"We're like one big team in many ways," he said.
"Aqua Assets has built strong relationships with many large businesses, for example Australian Rail Track Corporation where we have continued to successfully fulfill multiple contracts as a principal contractor. This is primarily where my safe working role comes into play, ensuring the safe passage of rail within the Hunter and safety of the workers onsite. I also work with Asset Training to provide training and assessment where necessary."
While honoured to be nominated as a finalist in the Young WHS Leader of the Year category, Mr Herd believes the wider benefit of recognition is for the team.
"Being involved in the awards is a great way to have our team recognised for their hard work and efforts to keeping our business and others safe," he said. "We want to be known throughout the Hunter and beyond as an outstanding business that puts the safety of their worker and others first.
"The Hunter Safety Awards are a great platform for that.
Mr Herd said a win would mean the world both personally and for the Aqua Assets and Asset Training teams.
"It would show all the long hours, hard work and dedication put in to managing jobs safely is rewarded and recognised not only by management but across the greater Hunter through the HSA," he said.
Established in 1996 Aqua Assets has over 26 years business experience in industrial maintenance.
The recently announced finalists of the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards highlight how local businesses have put safety first during the pandemic.
Surveying the finalists across 13 categories for 2022, Hunter Safety Awards founder and judge Sarah-Jane Dunford said it was clear many businesses have experienced challenges over the last two years, and they've drawn on these challenges for their entries.
"There has been a strong focus on the mental and physical well-being of company staff following the ongoing effects of the pandemic," Ms Dunford said.
"We're privileged to learn about the innovative programs, ideas and approaches to workplace safety from all the Hunter businesses.
"In addition, we love that our awards provide the opportunity to celebrate success in the midst of adversity.
"As we continue to navigate the complexities of COVID-19, it's important to recognise these efforts."
Launched in 2016, the awards showcase and acknowledge Hunter companies and individuals who demonstrate best-practice and innovative approaches to workplace health and safety.
The 13 categories are:
Each year the Hunter Safety Awards attracts sponsors from local, national, and international business communities, with AGL again the major partner.
AGL General Manager Liddell and Bayswater, Len McLachlan said AGL is proud to sponsor the Hunter Safety Awards in 2022.
"We have been impressed by the work that businesses in the Hunter region have done to put health, safety and wellbeing first," Mr McLachlan said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented its own set of challenges in managing a safe workplace and emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health in the workplace.
"Every year, submissions showcase the innovative ways businesses and individuals are committing to safety, ensuring that not only their workplace is safe, but the wider community too."
There is also a large group of returning award sponsors, including the University of Newcastle, uvex, WesTrac, 3M, Red Insight, Sonic Health Plus, Ampcontrol, Tomago Aluminium and ARTC.
"We've also welcomed three new sponsors, BY Group, CypherIQ Digital and Strike Force Services," Ms Dunford said. "This is the only awards event specifically for WHS professionals in the Hunter. We're looking forward to networking and supporting the finalists and the winners in person at our gala event."
The winners of this year's awards will be announced at a dinner on Thursday, May 12 at Newcastle Exhibition and Conference Centre (NEX).
An innovative web app has propelled GCG Health & Hygiene to finalist contention in the Most Innovative WHS Idea Award (SME) category of the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards.
GCG's submission involves the development of a Real-time Monitoring App (RTM App) that delivers users a complete system for combining real-time, respirable dust monitoring with video to visualise exposures and validate controls.
GCG's submission also includes a case study from a Hunter Valley coal mine that illustrates tangible outcomes to worker health.
"Our submission demonstrates the use of innovative technology that plays a pivotal role in keeping workers safe through monitoring and visualising their exposure to airborne dust to help safeguard them from suffering irreversible lung disease and cancer," Business Development Manager Simon Crane said.
"This is done by overlaying video recordings of a task with real-time dust measurements to visualise and verify controls. The RTM App is a web-based app that allows clients to access their results, run reports, analyse data and securely share exposure monitoring videos with workers, supervisors and management at any time in rapid time.
"This complete system is the first of its kind globally, being developed in Australia by GCG's experts in occupational hygiene."
Founded in 2005, GCG is a specialist WHS and Occupational Hygiene service provider with expertise across diverse industries, ranging from aerospace to mining to water and energy, to name a few. The company has grown to become one of the largest providers of Occupational Hygiene and WHS services in Australia and has exceptional history of retaining clients.
"Our strengths lie in working with clients to build strong relationships and practical ways to manage their health and safety," Mr Crane said. "Our team of approximately 90 people are led by technical experts in their respective fields..
"Quality and innovation are core attributes to our culture and ultimately our mission, which is to help our clients keep their people safe.
"Our client consistency affords GCG the ability to develop and hone innovative solutions to improve our quality and efficiency."
Mr Crane said being named a finalist in the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards only fuels GCG's desire to keep innovating.
"It also provides us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our team members involved and publicly thank them for their contribution," he said.
"We welcome any feedback from the judging panel and look forward to engaging with other motivated individuals and businesses at the awards night to continue advancing our solutions."
Asset Training is an industry leader that likes to push the boundaries.
The company is a finalist in the Best WHS Training Program at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards for its Australian first, online drain cleaning refresher course.
Business Development Manager, Trainer & Assessor Chris McCarthy said the team's diversity, varied experiences and backgrounds had positioned Asset Training for success.
"Our primary focus is to deliver safety training to the industrial services and wastewater management industry," Mr McCarthy said.
"We are at the forefront of safety training in our industry through our development and implementation of digitally accessible solutions.
"Our customer base is very diverse and varied.
"We provide training to Sole Trader Plumbers right through to Government Water Authorities and Councils.
"Obviously with this varied range of clientele comes a requirement to deliver varied training solutions.
"We have a fit for purpose training facility in Broadmeadow where we run public courses, but also provide onsite training anywhere in Australia depending on the clients' needs."
Mr McCarthy believes the Hunter Safety Awards represent the safety innovators and leaders for our region and recognition would benefit the business and team in varied ways.
"Being a part of that shows that Asset Training as a business is committed to leading the way in our industry and pushing for innovative and class leading solutions," he said.
"The team as a whole pushed the boundaries, took risks and developed a first of its kind in Australia, so winning this award would be kudos for the team and the icing on the cake."
Asset Training is a subsidiary of Aqua Assets Pty Ltd and has been a registered training organisation (RTO) since 2006.
"Aqua Assets identified the need for industry to access specific and quality safety training and decided to start their own Registered Training Organisation not only to service their workforce but to provide training solutions to the wider industry," Mr McCarthy explained.
"Since this registration, the expert team at Asset Training has provided market leading safety training to over 9000 students across Australia."
With new units of competency being released for its industry Mr McCarthy hopes Asset Training can continue to push the envelope and innovate.
"It all starts with a chat," Mr McCarthy said.
"Our team has the knowledge, experience and willingness to help our clients to understand their training needs and help to provide solutions to these needs.
"With this in mind watch this space as exciting new developments are in the works."