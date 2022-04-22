Talented WHS all-rounder Advertising Feature

SAFE BET: Aqua Assets Protection Officer Sam Herd is a finalist in the Young WHS Leader of the Year category at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards.

When it comes to work, Aqua Assets Protection Officer Sam Herd's responsibilities are varied.

Nominated as a finalist in the Young WHS Leader of the Year category at this year's Hunter Safety Awards, Mr Herd splits his time and expertise across Aqua Assets and it's subsidiary company, Asset Training.



"Aqua Assets provides a large range of industrial maintenance services and waste water management services for Utility, Manufacturing, Petro-Chemical, Construction, Mining, Engineering, Government Agencies, Trades, Transport and many other types of commercial businesses," Mr Herd said.



"We offer services such as CCTV Pipeline inspections, High Pressure Water Blasting/Demolition, Non-Destructive Digging (NDD), Vacuum Loading, Drain Cleaning and Pipeline Repairs. I utilise my Certificate IV in WHS knowledge to assist in managing the safety of workers across all Aqua Asset's contracts and day to day work practices."

Aqua Assets also has a Registered Training Organisation (RTO), Asset Training with whom Mr Herd, a former structural engineer with Qantas/Jetstar, also works.

"I have also completed a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment and deliver a wide variety of high risk work training and safety training to external clients and internal staff," he explains.

"We're like one big team in many ways," he said.

"Aqua Assets has built strong relationships with many large businesses, for example Australian Rail Track Corporation where we have continued to successfully fulfill multiple contracts as a principal contractor. This is primarily where my safe working role comes into play, ensuring the safe passage of rail within the Hunter and safety of the workers onsite. I also work with Asset Training to provide training and assessment where necessary."

While honoured to be nominated as a finalist in the Young WHS Leader of the Year category, Mr Herd believes the wider benefit of recognition is for the team.



"Being involved in the awards is a great way to have our team recognised for their hard work and efforts to keeping our business and others safe," he said. "We want to be known throughout the Hunter and beyond as an outstanding business that puts the safety of their worker and others first.



"The Hunter Safety Awards are a great platform for that.

Mr Herd said a win would mean the world both personally and for the Aqua Assets and Asset Training teams.



"It would show all the long hours, hard work and dedication put in to managing jobs safely is rewarded and recognised not only by management but across the greater Hunter through the HSA," he said.