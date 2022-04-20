Newcastle Herald
Rugby League: Bobbi Law represents Newcastle Knights in NSW women's squad

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 20 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:10am
Bobbi Law

NEWCASTLE Knights playmaker Bobbi Law has been named in the NSW women's rugby league squad.

